New QSNCC debuts as largest convention centre in central Bangkok

The QSNCC, which crowns Bangkok's Benjakitti Park on Ratchadaphisek Road, has been rebuilt with five times more space at a budget of 15 billion baht, said the operator.

It now stands as the largest convention centre in central Bangkok, ready to accommodate 100,000 visitors per day and all types of world-class international events, it added.

The original building was demolished in 2019, with Thai Obayashi and Design 103 taking charge of reconstruction and design work.

“This fulfils our vision and aspiration to transform the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre into the leading world-class convention centre in Asia,” said Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, director of TCC Assets (Thailand), the property development arm of ThaiBev.

The new QSNCC boasts 78,500 square metres of event space, comprising two main exhibition halls covering over 45,000sqm, two large conference halls with nearly 10,000sqm and 50 flexible meeting rooms.

The centre is served by the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre MRT station as well as 2,700 indoor parking spaces.

Positive responses have been received from MICE operators and exhibitors, said the operator, as well as from merchandisers and food businesses for the retail space.