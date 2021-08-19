Thailand seeks more Asian tourists, travel bubble with Korea

Meanwhile, TAT offices across the region have been tasked with promoting Thailand as a holiday destination to vaccinated Asian tourists amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.



Data from the Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus tourism schemes indicate the number of Asian tourists is lower than arrivals from Europe and the US.



The marketing plan focuses on Asian territories with lower infection rates, such as China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. It was revealed on Thursday by TAT’s deputy governor for marketing communication, Thanet Petchsuwan, who will become TAT’s deputy governor for international marketing (Asia and South Pacific) on October 1.



“My first mission will be to talk to the new Chinese ambassador to Thailand about the possibility of allowing Chinese citizens to travel abroad,” Thanet said.

“We are also preparing talks with South Korea to launch a tourist-exchange programme, or travel bubble, without the need for quarantine. We are considering the timing and procedures for the programme’s launch once the Covid-19 situation in Thailand unwinds,” he added.



TAT will also ask regional countries such as Singapore to help reduce the expense of 14-day quarantine for its nationals returning from Thailand.