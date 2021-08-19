Rescue officials coax troubled mother off bridge in Pathum Thani

However, rescue officials got to the mother and child in time and spent close to two hours talking her out of committing suicide, the Riverine Squadron reported on its Facebook page on Thursday.
The woman, believed to be 25 to 30 years old, said she wanted to end her life due to family problems, the post read.
Published : August 19, 2021
By : The Nation
