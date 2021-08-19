Thursday, August 19, 2021

Rescue officials coax troubled mother off bridge in Pathum Thani

A distraught woman with her three-year-old son in her arms was spotted standing on the edge of Nuan Chawee Bridge in Pathum Thani on Wednesday. It looked like she was getting ready to jump.

However, rescue officials got to the mother and child in time and spent close to two hours talking her out of committing suicide, the Riverine Squadron reported on its Facebook page on Thursday.

The woman, believed to be 25 to 30 years old, said she wanted to end her life due to family problems, the post read.

Published : August 19, 2021

By : The Nation

