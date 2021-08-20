Rains ease in upper Thailand, isolated heavy rains in lower South

Meanwhile, the low-pressure cell covering the coast of Malaysia brings isolated heavy rains in the lower South.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:
North: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 30-36°C.
Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26°C, highs of 34-37°C.
Central: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-27°C, highs of 35-37°C.
East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-28°C, highs of 33-36°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 30-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-25°C, highs of 31-33°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 26-27°C, highs of 35-36°C.
Published : August 20, 2021
By : THE NATION
