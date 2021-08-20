19 people get jail sentence for partying in defiance of emergency

The court reduced the previous sentence of six years imprisonment and THB30,000 fine, as they had pleaded guilty.

The court also suspended the imprisonment for a year per person as the partygoers did not have a criminal record.

Police had arrested 28 people, nine of them underage, for partying at a swanky resort in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The nine underage suspects will be charged separately by the Central Juvenile and Family Court.