Thailand now ordering 30 million Pfizer shots

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told the press that DDC and Pfizer-BioNTech signed a new contract on Friday.

Though the doses will arrive in the fourth quarter of this year, Anutin said it has still not been decided who will receive the shots first.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been registered with the Thai Food and Drug Administration since June 24.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said on Tuesday that it was planning to purchase another 12 million doses of Sinovac vaccines along with 10 million doses of other Covid-19 jabs.