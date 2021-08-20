Friday, August 20, 2021

in-focus

Pro-democracy group launches drive to expose Prayut’s ‘unforgivable mistakes’

The pro-democracy “Thalu Fah” group kicked off a “car mob” rally from Victory Monument on Friday morning. The protesters will travel to three embassies in Bangkok to expose Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s “unforgivable failings”.

The protesters submitted their complaint at the Embassy of Switzerland at 11am and were scheduled to show up at the US Embassy at 1pm and the Chinese mission at 3pm.

The Thalu Fah group has been holding protests in the capital regularly over the past week.

Published : August 20, 2021

By : The Nation

