Friday, August 20, 2021

in-focus

Thai legend Prawat rolls into Tokyo to defend Paralympic titles

Two Paralympic champions led the second group of Thai athletes into Tokyo on Friday for the 2020 Paralympic Games.

The group of 43 Thailand athletes and staff coaches jetted off from Suvarnabhumi Airport at 10pm on Thursday night.
The Thai team was led by wheelchair racers Prawat Wahoram and Pongsakorn Paeyo, who earned gold medals at the 2016 Games in Rio. With them were Harnruechai Netsiri, silver medallist in Rio Games archery, along with judo, weightlifting and wheelchair tennis athletes who will seek glory for Thailand in Tokyo.


Prawat, 40, and winner of two gold medals in Rio, told reporters he was confident of success in Tokyo after a long period of intense training for the Paralympics. 
“The wheelchair racing team is fully prepared and ready to perform at our best. Personally, my goal is to do well in every discipline, especially the 1,500 metres and 5,000 metres where I am defending champion. I would encourage Thai sports fans to support me and the wheelchair racing team, and we will do our best in return.”


Thailand is sending a record 74 athletes to the Tokyo Paralympics, where they will compete in 14 sports – taekwondo, archery, badminton, wheelchair fencing, weightlifting, swimming, table tennis, athletics (track-court, wheelchair racing), cycling, shooting, wheelchair tennis, boccia, blind football and judo.


The team is aiming to better their medal tally in 2016, when Thailand won 18 medals – six gold, six silver and six bronze.

Thai legend Prawat rolls into Tokyo to defend Paralympic titles

Published : August 20, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Thai athletes fly off on quest for Tokyo Paralympics gold

Published : August 18, 2021

Afghanistan not to take part in Tokyo Paralympics, organizers say

Published : August 18, 2021

Japan will ban spectators from Paralympic venues in and around Tokyo, except some school children

Published : August 17, 2021

Thais urged to cheer national Olympic team – albeit virtually

Published : July 23, 2021

Latest News

Depression drives Khon Kaen student to her death

Published : August 20, 2021

240 deaths, 19,851 new cases push Thailand’s caseload beyond 1 million

Published : August 20, 2021

Thailand crosses 1 million Covid cases

Published : August 20, 2021

Pro-democracy group launches drive to expose Prayut’s ‘unforgivable mistakes’

Published : August 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.