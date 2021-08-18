Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Thai athletes fly off on quest for Tokyo Paralympics gold

Twenty-eight Thai Paralympians departed Suvarnabhumi Airport at around 10pm on Tuesday, on a mission for medals at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The Games run from August 24 to September 5.

The first batch of Paralympians comprised national teams for wheelchair fencing, table tennis and swimming. The rest of the Thai delegation will follow in the next few days.

A total of 74 Thai athletes have qualified to compete in 14 disciplines at this year’s Paralympics – the largest number since Thailand made its debut at the Games in 1984.

Thailand will compete in taekwondo, archery, badminton, wheelchair fencing, weightlifting, swimming, table tennis, wheelchair racing, cycling, shooting, wheelchair tennis, boccia, blind football and judo.

Published : August 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

