Bhutan delivers 150,000 vaccine doses to Thailand

The Himalayan kingdom had agreed to send the Covid-19 vaccine amid a supply shortage in Thailand.
Kiattiphum Wongrajit, Public Health Ministry permanent secretary, said the delivery came after the Cabinet approved the exchange of AstraZeneca vaccine with Bhutan’s government.
He added that Thailand would deliver AstraZeneca vaccines to Bhutan by the end of this year.
He said the doses from Bhutan would be checked for quality before being administered this month to vulnerable people, namely the elderly, those with underlying health conditions and pregnant women.
Published : August 20, 2021
By : The Nation
