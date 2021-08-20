Friday, August 20, 2021

in-focus

3 teens charged with distributing ping-pong bombs at Bangkok protest

Three teenagers were arrested on Friday for allegedly making “ping-pong bombs” and distributing them to protesters at the Din Daeng rally site in Bangkok.

Police arrested the suspects, named as Rachasak Sasuk, Yothin Chansom, and Chiranan Jaija, in Don Muang.

CyberCrime Investigation Bureau commissioner, Kornchai Klaiklueng, said the suspects made bombs and sold them at the “chiranan110411” TikTok account. Police said they found 75 ping-pong bombs in the suspects’ house.

Investigators said the suspects confessed to buying 100 devices for THB300 on August 13 from a factory in Samut Prakan and modifying them with gunpowder to enhance their power. Police said they also admitted to placing ping-pong bombs in a bag to distribute them to protesters in Din Daeng on Sunday and making two transactions on TikTok.

The suspects were charged with illegal possession of explosives, which carries a penalty of 1-20 years in jail and a fine of 2,000-40,000 baht. Police said the postal company will also be charged for delivering the explosives.

Published : August 20, 2021

By : The Nation

