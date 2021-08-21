Thai game Popyut is all the rage online with 15 billion clicks

Popcat, the original click game, was a creation of Briton Edward Halls. Popcat features the image of a cat that bares a wide grin with every click.

“Popcat” went viral in Thailand on August 15, when Thailand, which had been locked in a neck-and-neck battle with Taiwan, took first place with 15.8 billion clicks on August 16, within 24 hours.

Thailand currently tops the game’s global leader board.

Inspired by “Popcat”, a Thai website developer has created “Popyut”, revolving around Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

On the "Popyut" website prayut.click, the PM changes his posture every time users click with their mouse or tap on their phone.