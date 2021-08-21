Police clarify on payment of allowances to crowd control officers

“However, those who worked from December 1 to 22, 2020 will be paid an allowance of THB200 per day before August 26,” he added.

Yingyos was responding to a social media post alerting the public that crowd control police officers had been working without any allowances for almost eight months despite frequent protests taking place in several areas.

The post also said that the Crowd Control Police Division had promised to provide tailored uniforms to 310 officers costing THB2,000 each, but the delivered uniforms mostly did not fit the officers.

“The budget for this project is THB620,000 and seems to have been spent improperly. We demand that the RTP provide clarification,” said the post, which was widely shared among netizens earlier this week.

“The contract was awarded to a tailor who offered a package deal of uniform, a backpack and a field flashlight for THB2,000 per set,” said Yingyos.

“The bidding process strictly followed the government’s procurement regulations.

“The tailor took measurements of officers three times at the Crowd Control Police Division on January 14, March 5 and March 10,” he added. “When the uniforms were delivered on March 25, some of them did not fit the officers well. The tailor said that their staffers might have mixed up the measurements, and offered to alter the uniforms.

“Thirty-three officers returned their uniforms for alterations, of whom 30 had already picked up the clothes, while three officers were yet to show up,” he added.