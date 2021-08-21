Meth worth over THB600 million seized from sea off Trang

The police received a tip-off from fishermen that they had found the drug 40 nautical miles off the coast in the Andaman Sea near Koh Rok.

When police reached the scene, they found a large quantity of drugs floating in the sea with the gallon bucket as a buoy. At the first spot 15 nautical miles from Koh Rok, there were 20 sacks of ice. The second spot was 13 nautical miles from Koh Rok, where 12 sacks of ice were found.

Police seized the 32 sacks and 20 bags of ice, weighing 650 kilograms. The selling price was estimated at THB300,000 to THB500,000 per kilogram.

After initial investigation, police believe the smuggling ring must be connected with many provinces adjoining the sea. The group might be an international drug trafficking network or from three southern provinces. The drug was reportedly destined for Indonesia and Australia. Police estimate the drug would be worth over THB1 billion at the destination.