Isolated heavy rains forecast for parts of the East and South

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Tak provinces; minimum temperature 24-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 33-37°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Northeast: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Buri Ram and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces: minimum temperature 25-26°C, maximum 35-37°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Central: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Uthai Thani provinces; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 34-37°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

East: Isolated thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Rayong Chanthaburi and Trat provinces; minimum temperature 24-27°C, maximum 33-35°C; southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mosly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat provinces; minimum temperature 24-26°C, maximum 32-34°C; southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr; waves about a metre and 1-2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces; minimum temperature 20-25°C, maximum 31-33°C; southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres in thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Isolated thundershowers; minimum temperature 26-28°C, maximum 33-35°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.