Sunday, August 22, 2021

in-focus

Isolated heavy rains forecast for parts of the East and South

Thundershowers are forecast for some parts of all regions with isolated heavy rains in the west coast of the South, the Thailand Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

A weak southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

The tropical storm “Omais” over the Pacific Ocean has intensified into a severe tropical storm. It is moving to the East China Sea with no effect on Thailand, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Tak provinces; minimum temperature 24-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 33-37°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Northeast: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Buri Ram and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces: minimum temperature 25-26°C, maximum 35-37°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Central: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Uthai Thani provinces; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 34-37°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

East: Isolated thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Rayong Chanthaburi and Trat provinces; minimum temperature 24-27°C, maximum 33-35°C; southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mosly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat provinces; minimum temperature 24-26°C, maximum 32-34°C; southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr; waves about a metre and 1-2 metres in thundershowers.

South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces; minimum temperature 20-25°C, maximum 31-33°C; southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres in thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Isolated thundershowers; minimum temperature 26-28°C, maximum 33-35°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Published : August 22, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Thailand recorded 19,014 Covid-19 cases and 233 deaths on Sunday

Published : August 22, 2021

Somsak oversees ramp-up of herbal pills production for Covid

Published : August 21, 2021

Over 200 people arrested after recent anti-government protests

Published : August 21, 2021

Teacher appeals for help as poor student misses online classes

Published : August 21, 2021

Latest News

Washington national zoo celebrates panda cub Xiao Qi Jis 1st birthday

Published : August 22, 2021

At least 8 dead, 3 missing after Hurricane Grace in Mexico

Published : August 22, 2021

Thailand recorded 19,014 Covid-19 cases and 233 deaths on Sunday

Published : August 22, 2021

Somsak oversees ramp-up of herbal pills production for Covid

Published : August 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.