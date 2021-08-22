Medical group questions plan to order rapid antigen test kits for home use

In an article published on its website on Friday, the federation said only four types of test kits had been certified by the WHO, all of which were required to be examined by medical personnel, and could be dangerous if used by the general public.



On Tuesday, the prime minister approved ordering 8.5 million Covid-19 screening kits, or ATKs, for self or home use, that must be registered by the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and certified by the WHO.



In the article, the federation said an order had been issued to buy ATKs that did not exist yet.



The article said that there were two types of rapid tests: the type that were required by medical personnel to examine (professional use), and the type that allowed people to test by themselves at home. The WHO had certified only four types of ATK for emergency use, according to the data on July 14, which were the types that have to be tested in a medical setting by qualified personnel.



The National Health Security office (NHSO) has assigned the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) to purchase the ATKs for home use, but it would be impossible for the GPO to provide the particular ATK, except distributing the professional-use type for home use instead, the article said.



The four types of rapid test kits certified by the WHO for use in laboratories and by medical personnel are: