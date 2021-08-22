New Covid cases and deaths in Asean fall for second day in a row

Asean countries reported 91,399 infections and 2,400 deaths on Saturday, lower than 95,512 and 2,696 respectively on Friday.

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen expected the government to vaccinate 12 million people, or 75 per cent of the total 16 million population, by the end of this year.

The Cambodian government has extended the enforcement of curfew measures in Phnom Penh for another seven days as the country's daily Covid-19 cases continued to rise due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 delta variant.

The government has accelerated administering the third Covid-19 jab on frontline personnel, as well as the third AstraZeneca jab on people who had received two Sinovac or Sinopharm jabs, in a bid to stimulate their immunity.