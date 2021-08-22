Sunday, August 22, 2021

international

New Covid cases and deaths in Asean fall for second day in a row

Southeast Asia saw a decrease in new Covid-19 cases and related deaths on Saturday for the second successive day, collated data showed.

Asean countries reported 91,399 infections and 2,400 deaths on Saturday, lower than 95,512 and 2,696 respectively on Friday.

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen expected the government to vaccinate 12 million people, or 75 per cent of the total 16 million population, by the end of this year.

The Cambodian government has extended the enforcement of curfew measures in Phnom Penh for another seven days as the country's daily Covid-19 cases continued to rise due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 delta variant.

The government has accelerated administering the third Covid-19 jab on frontline personnel, as well as the third AstraZeneca jab on people who had received two Sinovac or Sinopharm jabs, in a bid to stimulate their immunity.

The Vietnam government is preparing to enforce maximum lockdown measures in Ho Chi Minh City for two weeks in a bid to reduce the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths due to the Covid-19 delta variant.

Starting on Monday, over 9 million people will be banned from going outdoors unless necessary.

Meanwhile, the Vietnam government has deployed soldiers and police to publicise lockdown measures, deliver foods and necessities, and conduct proactive Covid-19 tests on people.

New Covid cases and deaths in Asean fall for second day in a row

Published : August 22, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Pentagon hints at more rescues outside Kabul airport, as security worsens, evacuations slow

Published : August 22, 2021

Official: Number of Cambodian centenarians unexpectedly high

Published : August 22, 2021

Việt Nam calls for international cooperation to deal with threat of terrorism

Published : August 22, 2021

New law to safeguard personal information

Published : August 22, 2021

Latest News

Hydro-floating solar hybrid plant expected to supply electricity from October

Published : August 22, 2021

Govt economic stimulus scheme to link with online food delivery platform

Published : August 22, 2021

Amid the trappings of success, Panipak does not forget her first coach

Published : August 22, 2021

People seek govt support as they deplete their savings: poll

Published : August 22, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.