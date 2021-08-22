Sunday, August 22, 2021

in-focus

Korat hotel goes on sale after severe impact from the pandemic

Sripattana Hotel, a well-known hotel in Korat, is up for sale at a price of THB250 million.

The hotel’s appliances were sold for low prices on Saturday after the business was shut down since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.


On Saturday, a sign saying “Appliances and equipment for sale” was reportedly seen at the hotel entrance.

 
The hotel, which is in Nakhon Ratchasima province, has been closed since October 2020, after it suffered from the pandemic impact and the economic stagnation.
A fence was built around the front area of the hotel and security guards were hired to watch over for many months, before the hotel was put up for sale at THB250 million. 


Thai and Japanese investors have expressed interest in the property. But, due to bank loan problems, the hotel has not yet found a buyer. 

The sale of appliances and equipment drew strong interest from the people and some 90 per cent of electrical appliances had already been sold.

Korat hotel goes on sale after severe impact from the pandemic Korat hotel goes on sale after severe impact from the pandemic

The eight-storey Sripattana Hotel was ranked 3.5 stars. It has 183 guest rooms, a banquet hall, an outdoor pool, a karaoke room, a traditional massage spa and restaurants.


The hotel was founded by General Kris Sivara, the former minister of defence and the former chief of the Royal Thai Army. The hotel opened its doors in 1967, and in 2011 Rathprateep Keeratiurai, one of the Nakhon Ratchasima Chamber of Commerce founders, made a contract with the owner to manage the hotel on behalf of Korat Sripatana Co Ltd. 


Rathprateep had offered the hotel as a temporary Covid-19 treatment facility in March 2020, before the lease expired in September 30 and business was closed due to the impact of the pandemic. 

The hotel is currently owned by General Kris Sivara’s heir, but the business was not intended to be continued. Therefore, the selling of the hotel, the hotel’s appliances and equipment has been announced accordingly.

Korat hotel goes on sale after severe impact from the pandemic Korat hotel goes on sale after severe impact from the pandemic Korat hotel goes on sale after severe impact from the pandemic

Published : August 22, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Govt aims to attract more FDI with focus on innovations, says deputy PM

Published : August 20, 2021

Krungthai Research cuts Thai GDP forecast to 0.5%

Published : August 19, 2021

Bubble and seal measure to be implemented in factories to contain Covid

Published : August 07, 2021

Strengthening Workplace Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Marriott International Asia Pacific

Published : August 06, 2021

Latest News

Five solutions being considered to tackle noise pollution from red line trains

Published : August 22, 2021

How pro-democracy groups plea for UN help culminated in violent clashes with police

Published : August 22, 2021

Din Daeng residents up in arms over clashes between police and protesters

Published : August 22, 2021

Pentagon hints at more rescues outside Kabul airport, as security worsens, evacuations slow

Published : August 22, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.