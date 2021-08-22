Sunday, August 22, 2021

People seek govt support as they deplete their savings: poll

Thai people are dipping into their savings, while their expenses have increased amid the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a Suan Dusit University opinion poll.

The poll respondents urged the government to solve the issue as some people would be able to support themselves for only another three months.


The Suan Dusit University opinion poll on “The expenditure of Thai people in the era of Covid-19 crisis” surveyed 1,274 people from August 16-19.


The survey found that:

  • 40.22 per cent of respondents reported an increase in expenses;
  • 83.57 per cent used their salary to pay for their expenses;
  • 42.63 per cent had to use some of their savings. 

 

The expenditure patterns during the pandemic were:

  • 80.44 per cent had reduced purchase of luxury goods;
  • 86.41 per cent of respondents want the government to help reduce water, electricity, internet and gas bills;
  • 37.37 per cent would be able to support themselves for only another three months at current expenditure levels.

    
Despite being frugal in expenditure, many people are having to use their savings due to the higher cost of living. The domestic consumption rates had been low due to unemployment and the downhill economy.


The current economic situation indicates that people will be able to support themselves for only another three months. Therefore, the government has to urgently solve the economic problems, provide measures to help with the necessary expenses and reduce the cost of living to help the people, the respondents said.

Published : August 22, 2021

By : The Nation

