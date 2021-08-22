Sunday, August 22, 2021

Govt economic stimulus scheme to link with online food delivery platform

The Bank of Thailand and the Ministry of Finance have jointly implemented two key measures to help businesses cope with the economic fallout of the Covid-19 crisis, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, spokesman for the Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA), said.

Credit will be provided to business operators as rehabilitation measures, with a credit limit of THB250 billion. More than THB92.3 million has been approved to 30,194 applicants, with an average approval limit of THB3.1 million per person.

Another measure will allow the transfer of collateral assets up to a total of THB100 billion for debt repayment but by giving the business operator the right to buy the property back later. The value of transferred assets so far is THB10.51 billion for 65 people.

The CESA spokesman said that for the remedial measures and economic rehabilitation in the country, there were 38.25 million accumulated users with cumulative spending of THB66.15 billion.

The Ministry of Finance is in the process of accelerating the linking of the food delivery platform system with the "Kon La Khreung” (Let's Go Halves) economic stimulus scheme, which is expected to be ready for use in October to coincide with the second transfer of THB1,500.

Published : August 22, 2021

By : The Nation

