Thundershowers forecast for some areas in all regions across country

A weak southwest monsoon prevails across Thailand, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, and will bring thundershowers to some areas in all regions across the country, the Meteorological Department said on Monday.

It added that tropical storm Omais over the East China Sea is moving north and will have no effect on Thailand.

Here’s the weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-27 degrees and highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 32-38 degrees Celsius.

Central: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-26 degrees, highs of 36-37 degrees Celsius.

East: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 24-27 degrees, highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the area; temperature lows of 25-27 degrees, highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : August 23, 2021

By : THE NATION

