35 held for anti-government rally

Police arrested 35 individuals on Sunday for participating in an anti-government rally at Sam Liam Din Daeng junction in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district, said Metropolitan Police deputy chief Pol Maj-General Piya Tawichai.

The Thalu Fah group protesters, who had gathered at Victory Monument on Sunday evening, blocked traffic until Din Daeng Junction. They reportedly threw firecrackers, flares and ping pong bombs at crowd-control police, who have been deployed in the areas to control the situation.

“Two police officers were injured on Sunday,” Piya said. “After the protesters dispersed at around 7pm, officials arrested 35 of them, confiscated 20 motorcycles as well as some guns and explosives.”

According to the police, the suspects were charged with public gathering of more than 10 people in violation of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration during an Emergency Situation. Those possessing explosive devices will also be charged for violating the Explosives, Fireworks and Imitation Firearms Act.

Piya added that from July 1 till August 22, police had issued summons to 118 individuals – 16 of whom are protest leaders and 102 rally participants – so they can be informed of the charges before officers pursue legal action against them for their roles in previous anti-government protests.

Published : August 23, 2021

By : THE NATION

