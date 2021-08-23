Youngsters spend all day glued to their chairs due to virtual classes, survey finds

The survey, conducted in July, covered 243 students ranging from primary to undergraduate levels.
Most students said online classes had resulted in the following problems:
• 79 per cent complained of sore eyes and back, neck and shoulder pain
• 74.9 per cent complained of stress and worry
• 71.6 per cent said too much homework affected their leisure time and sleep
• 66.3 per cent worried about additional costs such as electricity and internet bills
• 58 per cent complained about their new sedentary lifestyle
• 57.2 per cent said attending classes at home affected their concentration
• 56 per cent do not get to eat on time
• 8.3 per cent have lost interest in their studies
The Thai Health Promotion Foundation is suggesting that students take a break between classes, as well as devise games with other members of the family as that will strengthen their body and mind.
The National Institute Development of Children and Families, meanwhile, urged parents to ensure children consume nutritious food otherwise they may develop obesity, which will lead to other problems like heart disease, hypertension and hyperlipidemia.
The institute also advised parents to spend more time with their children and talk to them more to ensure they are mentally strong. It has also recommended that schools cut down on teaching hours, add physical activities and adjust schedules so teachers can visit students.
The World Health Organisation recommends 60 minutes of physical activity daily for children.
Data collected over the past 10 years shows that 26 per cent of Thai children are relatively active, but this dropped to 17 per cent after the arrival of Covid-19.
Published : August 23, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : August 23, 2021
Published : August 23, 2021
Published : August 23, 2021
Published : August 23, 2021
Published : August 23, 2021
Published : August 23, 2021
Published : August 23, 2021
Published : August 23, 2021