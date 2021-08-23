Youngsters spend all day glued to their chairs due to virtual classes, survey finds

The survey, conducted in July, covered 243 students ranging from primary to undergraduate levels.

Most students said online classes had resulted in the following problems:

• 79 per cent complained of sore eyes and back, neck and shoulder pain

• 74.9 per cent complained of stress and worry

• 71.6 per cent said too much homework affected their leisure time and sleep

• 66.3 per cent worried about additional costs such as electricity and internet bills

• 58 per cent complained about their new sedentary lifestyle

• 57.2 per cent said attending classes at home affected their concentration

• 56 per cent do not get to eat on time

• 8.3 per cent have lost interest in their studies

The Thai Health Promotion Foundation is suggesting that students take a break between classes, as well as devise games with other members of the family as that will strengthen their body and mind.

The National Institute Development of Children and Families, meanwhile, urged parents to ensure children consume nutritious food otherwise they may develop obesity, which will lead to other problems like heart disease, hypertension and hyperlipidemia.