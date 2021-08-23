Monday, August 23, 2021

17,491 new cases mark tiny slowdown, but deaths still high at 242

Thailand saw a slight dip in new Covid-19 cases with 17,491 infections on Monday, though the number of deaths was still high at 242.

Of the new infections, 398 were found in prison.

Meanwhile, 22,134 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Cumulative cases totalled 1,066,786, of whom 861,770 have recovered, 195,454 are still in hospitals and 9,562 have died.

Separately, another 157,857 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 47,183 their second shot, and 1,780 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 27,038,999.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Monday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 212.60 million, 190.22 million of whom have recovered, 17.94 million are active cases (111,613 in severe condition) and 4.44 million have died (up by 8,264).

Thailand ranks 33rd on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 38.55 million, followed by India with 32.45 million, Brazil with 20.57 million, Russia with 6.75 million and France with 6.62 million.

Published : August 23, 2021

By : The Nation

