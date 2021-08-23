17,491 new cases mark tiny slowdown, but deaths still high at 242

Of the new infections, 398 were found in prison.

Meanwhile, 22,134 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Cumulative cases totalled 1,066,786, of whom 861,770 have recovered, 195,454 are still in hospitals and 9,562 have died.

Separately, another 157,857 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 47,183 their second shot, and 1,780 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 27,038,999.