Ministry blocks clicking game featuring Prayut’s face

The “Popyut” clicking game, which works along the lines of “Popcat”, uses Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s face, which shifts every time a player clicks on it.

The website, PRAYUT.click, was blocked on Sunday by the DES Ministry “due to its illegal acts in accordance with the Computer-Related Crime Act 2007, and additional amendments”.

The “Popcat” clicking game went viral last week, with Thailand locked in a neck-and-neck battle with Taiwan, which took first place with 15.8 billion clicks within 24 hours on August 16.