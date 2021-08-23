Monday, August 23, 2021

in-focus

Lockdown to lift next week after fall in new cases

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) announced on Monday that Covid-19 cases had peaked and were now declining. In response, lockdown measures would be lifted at the end of this month, it added.

Infections had reached their highest point and would gradually reduce, DDC director-general Dr Opas Kankawinpong said in an online briefing on Monday.

However, this tendency would be monitored for another three or four days, he added.

New cases fell to 17,491 on Monday, though the number of deaths was still high at 242.

Dr Opas attributed the downward trend to lockdown restrictions, along with people’s cooperation, vaccine distribution and other factors.

He added that Thailand could gradually begin reopening to foreign travellers, starting with safe areas and following the example of the sandbox scheme in Phuket.

Opas said the national communicable disease committee will propose policies for reopening to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The main focus will be to procure Covid-19 vaccine and impose practical measures to deal with the Red Zones of high infection in Bangkok and nearby areas.

Meanwhile, lockdown restrictions will be cautiously lifted from September when they expire at the end of this month, he said.

Published : August 23, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Govt approves Bt89bn price-guarantee scheme for rice farmers

Published : August 23, 2021

Don’t take Fah Talai Jone with Favipiravir, warns doctor

Published : August 23, 2021

Ministry blocks clicking game featuring Prayut’s face

Published : August 23, 2021

How Covid-19 can damage your lungs and how you can protect them

Published : August 23, 2021

Latest News

Govt approves Bt89bn price-guarantee scheme for rice farmers

Published : August 23, 2021

35 held for anti-government rally

Published : August 23, 2021

Don’t take Fah Talai Jone with Favipiravir, warns doctor

Published : August 23, 2021

Nualphan named as manager of Thailand football team

Published : August 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.