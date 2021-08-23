Lockdown to lift next week after fall in new cases

Infections had reached their highest point and would gradually reduce, DDC director-general Dr Opas Kankawinpong said in an online briefing on Monday.

However, this tendency would be monitored for another three or four days, he added.

New cases fell to 17,491 on Monday, though the number of deaths was still high at 242.

Dr Opas attributed the downward trend to lockdown restrictions, along with people’s cooperation, vaccine distribution and other factors.

He added that Thailand could gradually begin reopening to foreign travellers, starting with safe areas and following the example of the sandbox scheme in Phuket.

Opas said the national communicable disease committee will propose policies for reopening to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The main focus will be to procure Covid-19 vaccine and impose practical measures to deal with the Red Zones of high infection in Bangkok and nearby areas.

Meanwhile, lockdown restrictions will be cautiously lifted from September when they expire at the end of this month, he said.