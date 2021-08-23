Monday, August 23, 2021

in-focus

NACC asks for 1 year and 4 months to close Red Bull heir case probe

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on Monday updated media on its probe of the mishandled Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya case.

Vorayuth, heir to the Red Bull fortune, remains a fugitive from justice after the hit-and-run killing of a policeman in 2012.

NACC president Pol Gen Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit said he expects the commission’s probe of 15 senior police officers, prosecutors and investigators to be completed within a year and four months. Among the 15 being investigated are two police generals.

The original case against Vorayuth was dropped in July last year, prompting widespread outrage over perceived preferential treatment in the justice system for wealthy and well-connected Thais. Following mounting public pressure, another arrest warrant for the Red Bull heir was issued in August last year.

The NACC probe into the mishandling of the original case stems from results of an investigation by former NACC commissioner Professor Vicha Mahakun. Vicha’s team questioned the Office of the Attorney General and the Royal Thai Police on the decision of Nate Natsuk, then deputy attorney-general, to drop the case against Vorayuth last year.

Published : August 23, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

FTI comes up with ‘bubble-and-seal’ scheme to keep factories rolling

Published : August 23, 2021

Mother of infected protest leader ‘Penguin’ requests he get hospital treatment

Published : August 23, 2021

Infections have reached peak: DDC

Published : August 23, 2021

Govt approves Bt89bn price-guarantee scheme for rice farmers

Published : August 23, 2021

Latest News

July exports up by 20.27%

Published : August 23, 2021

FTI comes up with ‘bubble-and-seal’ scheme to keep factories rolling

Published : August 23, 2021

Enjoy world-class cuisine in the comfort of home with "MARRIOTT BONVOY ON WHEELS"

Published : August 23, 2021

SET gains almost 2% on hopes of lockdown easing

Published : August 23, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.