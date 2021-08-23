NACC asks for 1 year and 4 months to close Red Bull heir case probe

Vorayuth, heir to the Red Bull fortune, remains a fugitive from justice after the hit-and-run killing of a policeman in 2012.

NACC president Pol Gen Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit said he expects the commission’s probe of 15 senior police officers, prosecutors and investigators to be completed within a year and four months. Among the 15 being investigated are two police generals.

The original case against Vorayuth was dropped in July last year, prompting widespread outrage over perceived preferential treatment in the justice system for wealthy and well-connected Thais. Following mounting public pressure, another arrest warrant for the Red Bull heir was issued in August last year.

The NACC probe into the mishandling of the original case stems from results of an investigation by former NACC commissioner Professor Vicha Mahakun. Vicha’s team questioned the Office of the Attorney General and the Royal Thai Police on the decision of Nate Natsuk, then deputy attorney-general, to drop the case against Vorayuth last year.