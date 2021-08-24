Private firms can import vaccines but they must register with FDA first: Health Ministry

“The government has never kept private companies from importing vaccines, but they have to follow regulations as someone must take responsibility for the vaccine’s quality and safety before it can be used in the country,” he said.

“Any company interested in importing vaccines can submit all required documents to the FDA, and it will approve the documents in 30 days provided they cover all required aspects including vaccine quality, safety, efficiency and a risk management plan,” Kiattiphum added.

For more information, contact the Public Health Ministry’s One Stop Service Centre at [email protected], Line application @OSSC_FDA or tel 02-5907606 and 02-1148181.