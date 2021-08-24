226 deaths, 17,165 new cases as Thailand’s infection rate dips slightly

Of the new cases, 192 were found in prison.

Meanwhile, 20,059 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s cumulative cases stood at 1,083,951, 881,829 of whom have recovered, 192,334 are still in hospitals and 9,788 have died.

Separately, another 400,645 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 165,508 their second shot, and 7,293 their third shot, bringing the total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 27,612,445.