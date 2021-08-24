Nakhon Phanom panda teacher delivers lunch to his cubs daily

Chanchai Anu, 53, along with other teachers from a Child Development Centre in the province, have been delivering lunch and milk to students. He said they visit some 30 to 40 houses daily and the edibles are covered by the school lunch money allocated to the centre.
He added that he dresses up like a panda to gain a few laughs from students and their parents during this crisis.
Published : August 24, 2021
By : The Nation
