Police to summon parents of underaged protesters

“Parents could have violated the Child Protection Act by allowing their children to participate in activities that caused public disturbance and violated the emergency decree,” said Deputy Metropolitan Police chief Piya Tawichai.

Protesters have led a series of anti-government rallies at Victory Monument and Din Daeng intersection this month to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Crowd control police have used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon in clashes with protesters that have resulted in the destruction of traffic booths and police vehicles as well as injuries on both sides. Police have confiscated several weapons, flares, firecrackers, petrol-filled bottles, pipe bombs and ping pong bombs from arrested protestors.

“So far, 591 individuals have violated the emergency decree and committed other offences,” said Piya. “Of these, 284 have already been arrested by police.

He added that police have summoned 127 individuals – 16 protest leaders and 111 protesters – to hear charges before officers pursue legal action against them for their roles in previous anti-government protests.