Wednesday, August 25, 2021

in-focus

Heavy showers forecast for most regions as rains gather momentum

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Wednesday that a strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low pressure cell covers upper Laos and upper Vietnam.

More rains are forecast across the country with isolated heavy to very heavy rains in the North, the Northeast, the Central, the East and the west coast of the South.

People in risky areas should beware of the severe conditions, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-34°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 33-34°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 34-35°C.

East: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 31-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 33-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-25°C, highs of 31-33°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 26-28°C, highs of 33-36°C.
Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : August 25, 2021

By : THE NATION

