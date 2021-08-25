How lift of ban on kratom affects us

How does kratom help?

The Prince of Songkla University has been researching kratom as a pharmaceutical formulation since 2018. Studies have found that the herb contains substances that can help with many problems including pain, diarrhoea, obesity, inflammation, stomach ulcers, depression, stress or drug addiction. In some countries, kratom is used in place of drugs.

From the international perspective

The Human Rights Watch told the Agence France-Presse that the legalisation of kratom was a good thing and should have been done a long time ago.

“This will end the violation of the right to use traditional medicines,” the agency said.



In 2019, Thailand became the first Southeast Asian nation to legalise the use of medical marijuana.

The government has given the go-ahead to the extraction, refining and marketing of cannabis oil for use in the health industry.