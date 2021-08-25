How lift of ban on kratom affects us

Why lift the ban on kratom?
Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said primarily the government will save about 1.7 million baht per year by no longer prosecuting users.
How can kratom be used legally?
Though the herb is legal now, the fine print of the law is still pending. Details available, so far, say people can get a five-year licence for commercially growing and selling kratom or a 1-year licence for importing or exporting the herb. Applicants must be Thai citizens who are residing in the country and have not had a previous licence revoked or suspended.
Licence holders must:
Controls on kratom
How does kratom help?
The Prince of Songkla University has been researching kratom as a pharmaceutical formulation since 2018. Studies have found that the herb contains substances that can help with many problems including pain, diarrhoea, obesity, inflammation, stomach ulcers, depression, stress or drug addiction. In some countries, kratom is used in place of drugs.
From the international perspective
The Human Rights Watch told the Agence France-Presse that the legalisation of kratom was a good thing and should have been done a long time ago.
“This will end the violation of the right to use traditional medicines,” the agency said.
In 2019, Thailand became the first Southeast Asian nation to legalise the use of medical marijuana.
The government has given the go-ahead to the extraction, refining and marketing of cannabis oil for use in the health industry.
Published : August 25, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : August 24, 2021
Published : May 31, 2021
Published : April 30, 2021
Published : February 27, 2021
Published : August 25, 2021
Published : August 25, 2021
Published : August 25, 2021
Published : August 25, 2021