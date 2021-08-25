Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Kind farmer leads volunteer mission to feed Bangkokians hit by virus crisis

Long queues form early each morning outside a motorcycle shop on Bangkok’s Phitasanulok Road, where a farmer is donating her produce to feed people facing hardship from Covid-19.

Sumon Saengrattanaphaiboon, 61, president of Civil Defence Volunteers Centre in Chom Thong district, launched the relief campaign this month.

Since August 1, the group has been handing out 150 lunchboxes per day and plans to continue until the end of the month.

“The eggs and vegetables [in lunchboxes] are from my own 2-rai farm in Nonthaburi province where I raise over 200 chickens,” said Sumon. “They are free of insecticides and other chemicals. I want everyone to have a high-quality meal even in this time of crisis,” she said.

Published : August 25, 2021

By : THE NATION

