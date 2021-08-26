Heavy rains forecast for most parts of the country

More rain is likely across the country with isolated heavy to very heavy rains in the North, the Northeast, the Central, the East and the South’s west coast.

Waves about two metres high and over two metres during thundershowers are likely in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, the department said. All ships should proceed with caution in thundershower areas.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-34°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-26°C, highs of 31-33°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 33-35°C.

East: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 27-33°C; waves two metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25°C, highs of 32-34°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 19-24°C, highs of 29-32°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 32-34°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department