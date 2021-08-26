Thursday, August 26, 2021

in-focus

US donates 1m vaccines to Vietnam as Covid-19 cases, deaths rise in Asean

Southeast Asia continued to see an upsurge in new cases and related deaths, collated data showed.

Asean countries reported 89,577 new cases on Wednesday, higher than Tuesday’s 83,520, while deaths rose to 2,296 from 2,265 the previous day.

Total Covid-19 cases in the region crossed 9.56 million, while the death toll increased to 212,676.

Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday that the United States would donate 1 million Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses to Vietnam, where only 2 per cent of the population has been vaccinated. The US has already donated 5 million doses to the country. She said the vaccines would start arriving in Vietnam within a day.

In addition to the new vaccine doses, the US will provide $23 million to help Vietnam expand distribution and access to vaccines, combat the Covid-19 pandemic and prepare for future disease threats.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's food and drug agency on Wednesday approved Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in the country. Sputnik V is the sixth vaccine to be approved for use in Indonesia following Sinovac, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer.

Indonesia, which has a population of approximately 276 million, has fully vaccinated 32.7 million people so far, while 58 million others have received their first shot.

Published : August 26, 2021

