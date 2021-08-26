Thursday, August 26, 2021

in-focus

Many people in dark-red zones do not mask up properly, survey finds

The Department of Health said on Wednesday that up to 26.8 per cent of people in dark-red zones have been found to either shun masks or wear them incorrectly.

A survey of 6,087 people from July 19 to August 20 learned that:
• 98.1 per cent always wore a mask in public
• 94.3 per cent washed their hands regularly
• 91.7 per cent maintained social distancing
• 91 per cent checked their temperature upon entering a public building
• 64.4 per cent used the ThaiChana app to record their movements

The survey also learned that 73.2 per cent of people in dark-red zones wore their masks correctly, while 26.8 per cent did not.

Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, the department’s director-general, said the virus can spread quickly through small liquid particles, which can come from snot or saliva when someone coughs or sneezes. However, this risk can be significantly reduced if everyone wears a mask and wears it correctly, he said.

The mask must fit the face and cover the nose, mouth and chin. People should wear a mask when they go outside or do activities with other family members, especially the elderly and bedridden patients.

Published : August 26, 2021

Related News

Insurance firms in trouble for delayed Covid-19 payments

Published : August 26, 2021

Phuket’s Karon area to get ‘smart poles’ as part of govt’s smart city initiative

Published : August 26, 2021

Factories reel under cost burden of compulsory Covid prevention measures

Published : August 26, 2021

Media bodies and police agree on safety measures for personnel covering political protests

Published : August 26, 2021

Latest News

Many people in dark-red zones do not mask up properly, survey finds

Published : August 26, 2021

Insurance firms in trouble for delayed Covid-19 payments

Published : August 26, 2021

Phuket’s Karon area to get ‘smart poles’ as part of govt’s smart city initiative

Published : August 26, 2021

Krungsri enters Vietnam through the acquisition of SHB Finance

Published : August 26, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.