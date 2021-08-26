Relatives shun baby boy of parents hospitalised with Covid

On Wednesday, a rescue team in Nakhon Ratchasima province took two infected persons -- the baby's mother and her cousin -- to Suranaree University of Technology Hospital.

Both had contracted the virus from the woman’s husband, who had been admitted to the same hospital on Monday.

The hospitalisation of the three adult members of the family left the one-year, nine-month-old baby alone. No relative wanted to take care of him, as they were afraid of getting infected, even after a test had found the boy negative.

Left with no choice, the rescue staff took the baby along with his mother and cousin to the hospital. The child was later separated from family members, quarantined and monitored closely.