Thursday, August 26, 2021

in-focus

Relatives shun baby boy of parents hospitalised with Covid

A child under two years old, whose parents are infected with Covid-19, could not find any caregivers among relatives despite testing negative.

On Wednesday, a rescue team in Nakhon Ratchasima province took two infected persons -- the baby's mother and her cousin -- to Suranaree University of Technology Hospital.

Both had contracted the virus from the woman’s husband, who had been admitted to the same hospital on Monday.

The hospitalisation of the three adult members of the family left the one-year, nine-month-old baby alone. No relative wanted to take care of him, as they were afraid of getting infected, even after a test had found the boy negative.

Left with no choice, the rescue staff took the baby along with his mother and cousin to the hospital. The child was later separated from family members, quarantined and monitored closely.

Relatives shun baby boy of parents hospitalised with Covid Relatives shun baby boy of parents hospitalised with Covid

Published : August 26, 2021

Related News

229 deaths, 18,501 new cases as Thailand moves up in global Covid-19 rankings

Published : August 26, 2021

Suspect in Nakhon Sawan murder case screams for justice

Published : August 26, 2021

Many people in dark-red zones do not mask up properly, survey finds

Published : August 26, 2021

Insurance firms in trouble for delayed Covid-19 payments

Published : August 26, 2021

Latest News

Relatives shun baby boy of parents hospitalised with Covid

Published : August 26, 2021

Locally made Covid-19 test kit ready for FDA approval

Published : August 26, 2021

229 deaths, 18,501 new cases as Thailand moves up in global Covid-19 rankings

Published : August 26, 2021

Suspect in Nakhon Sawan murder case screams for justice

Published : August 26, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.