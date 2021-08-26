Their Majesties donate ventilators to save lives in Bangkok

The donated medical equipment was received in a ceremony held beneath a portrait of the King and Queen by Dr Suksan Kittisupphakorn, the department’s director. He said the department is grateful for the Royal kindness and will use the equipment to help treat the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the metropolitan area.

Bangkok reported 4,178 new infections on Thursday, taking cumulative cases in the province since April 1 to 259,155.