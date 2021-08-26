Thursday, August 26, 2021

Their Majesties donate ventilators to save lives in Bangkok

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida on Thursday donated eight ventilators and 10 central patient monitoring systems for treatment of Covid-19 patients under Bangkok’s Department of Medicine.

The donated medical equipment was received in a ceremony held beneath a portrait of the King and Queen by Dr Suksan Kittisupphakorn, the department’s director. He said the department is grateful for the Royal kindness and will use the equipment to help treat the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the metropolitan area.

Bangkok reported 4,178 new infections on Thursday, taking cumulative cases in the province since April 1 to 259,155.

Published : August 26, 2021

Nation Thailnad
