Srinakarin building at risk of collapsing, people urged to avoid area

Palang Pracharath MP Thitipat Chotidechachainan said representatives from the Engineering Institute of Thailand and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, as well as police, firefighters and rescuers were stationed at the scene.

Residents living close to the building have been evacuated while the stretch of the road on which it is located has been closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

"The owner is moving assets from the building, while officials from the Metropolitan Electricity Authority have cut the building’s electricity supply," said Thitipat in comments posted on Facebook.