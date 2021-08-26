Police catch murder-suspect cop

A clip of Thitisan and his team trying to suffocate an arrested drug dealer after demanding a 2-million-baht bribe went viral on social media earlier this week.

he clip ended with an image of the suspect lying dead.

Thitisan was first transferred to an inactive post on Sunday and finally sacked on Tuesday. An arrest warrant accusing him of participating in illegal acts, collaborating to intimidate an individual and committing murder has also been issued.