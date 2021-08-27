Heavy rains forecast for Bangkok and all regions of the country

Continuous rainfall is likely across the country with isolated heavy to very heavy rains in some areas.

Waves about two metres high and over two metres during thundershowers are likely in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf.

All ships should proceed with caution in thundershower areas, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-34°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-25°C, highs of 30-34°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 31-33°C.

East: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 26-31°C; waves two metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 30-34°C; waves a metre to two metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 20-23°C, highs of 30-32°C; waves a metre to two metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 29-31°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department