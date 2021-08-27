Sacked local police chief says death of drug suspect in custody an accident, denies bribery accusations

National Police chief Pol General Suwat Jangyodsuk held a press conference on Thursday night after police arrested Thitisan Uthanapol, who had fled to Chonburi province after allegedly killing a drug suspect in custody.

Complaints were filed against Thitisan by other officers that he had allegedly demanded THB2 million from two suspects, a man and a woman, in a narcotics case. He was also accused of suffocating the man to death with a plastic bag on August 5. Thitisan then allegedly ordered the doctor to attribute the death to a drug overdose and told the woman to keep quiet before releasing her.

During the press event on Thursday, police let Thitisan answer questions from the press via telephone.

Thitisan said that he was solely responsible for investigating the drug case as the suspects had been caught with a large quantity of methamphetamine and amphetamine, and he wanted to find out the source of the drugs.