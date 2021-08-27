Friday, August 27, 2021

Draft on anti-torture act submitted to the House, says Chuan

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai said on Thursday that the Cabinet had submitted the draft of the "Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act" to the House of Representatives, which will be added to the House meeting’s agenda within seven days, unless there is a problem with the draft.

“I cannot confirm that the act will be considered within the current House meeting session, as there are still pending items on the agenda of the no confidence debate against the government,” he said.

“The government party has said that they would be ready to consider new acts from August 31 onwards, while the current meeting session will end on September 18.”

The issue regarding use of torture by police has become a top debating topic in recent days following the news of a former police station chief in Nakhon Sawan province allegedly causing the death of a drug suspect in custody by suffocating him with a plastic bag during interrogation.

The absconding police officer was arrested on Thursday in Chonburi province. He later admitted to being solely responsible for the custodial death.

Published : August 27, 2021

Nation Thailand
