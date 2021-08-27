Friday, August 27, 2021

As Covid cases rise, Phuket may extend lockdown measures

Phuket is likely to extend lockdown measures after a surge in Covid-19 infections. Meanwhile, local authorities are seeking support for half of Covid testing costs in a bid to reduce the financial burden.

On Thursday, Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakparn, the adviser, along with his team, inspected the progress of the Phuket "sandbox" programme before extending the “7+7” scheme.

A huge crowd of people were waiting at Tha Chatchai checkpoint to be tested for the virus before leaving or entering the province.

Those who travel to Phuket need to be checked for their vaccination record, need a work permit to enter the province with a Covid-19 test done not more than 72 hours before arrival.

Surachet and his team then visited Phuket International Airport to check preparations for welcoming foreign tourists who have continuously visited the province, despite the daily increasing infection rates.

“Phuket may have to consider extending the lockdown measure, as there has been an increase in the number of cases. The authority is currently coordinating with the National Health Security Office to seek solutions to support the cost of the virus test, or to provide the test free of charge. However, more specifications are to be provided after the Phuket sandbox programme summary meeting on Friday,” Surachet said.

Published : August 27, 2021

Nation Thailnad
