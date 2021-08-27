Friday, August 27, 2021

Thailand reports increase in new Covid cases and related deaths

Thailand logged 18,702 new Covid-19 cases with 273 deaths over 24 hours on Friday.

Both the numbers were higher than Thursday's 18,501 and 229, respectively.

Of the new cases, 342 were found in prisons.

Meanwhile, 20,163 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid stands at 1,134,046, of whom 944,003 have recovered, 185,200 are still in hospitals and 10,587 have died.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Friday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 215.50 million, 192.68 million of whom have recovered, 18.33 million are active cases and 4.49 million have died.

The CCSA will hold a press conference at 1.30pm for further updates.

Published : August 27, 2021

