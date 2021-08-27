Thailand reports increase in new Covid cases and related deaths

Both the numbers were higher than Thursday's 18,501 and 229, respectively.

Of the new cases, 342 were found in prisons.

Meanwhile, 20,163 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid stands at 1,134,046, of whom 944,003 have recovered, 185,200 are still in hospitals and 10,587 have died.