Restaurants, air routes allowed to reopen from Sep 1, curfew eased

From September 1 (Wednesday), air-conditioned restaurants will be permitted to open at 50-per-cent capacity while outdoor-dining restaurants can open at 75-per-cent capacity.
Restrictions on air travel will also be lifted but passengers must present vaccine certificates showing at least one dose, as well as a negative test result.
Taxis and other public vehicles will be permitted to operate at 75 per cent capacity but drivers must be fully inoculated (two doses).
Meanwhile, malls, shopping centres, community malls, convenience stores and similar establishments will be able to open until 8pm. However, all staff must be double-jabbed and undergo regular antigen tests.
Beauty salons, barbers and massage shops will also be permitted to open from September 1, but massage shops only provide foot massage.
Parks, sports fields, stadiums, and outdoor exercise places can open but gyms and fitness centres must remain closed. Educational institutions can also open at their own discretion.
The limit on public gatherings will also be lifted from five to 25 people.
The government said people should only travel between provinces when absolutely necessary, adding that the 9pm-4am curfew still applied.
The CCSA also emphasised three protocols for Covid-free settings.
1. Covid-free environment: ventilation system, hygiene, health safety and social distancing.
2. Covid-Free Staff: Vaccinated and test with ATKs every week.
3. Covid-Free Customers: Green card (vaccinated) or Yellow card (recovered from infection or negative ATK result in last in 7 days).
Published : August 27, 2021
