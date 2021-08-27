Restaurants, air routes allowed to reopen from Sep 1, curfew eased

From September 1 (Wednesday), air-conditioned restaurants will be permitted to open at 50-per-cent capacity while outdoor-dining restaurants can open at 75-per-cent capacity.

Restrictions on air travel will also be lifted but passengers must present vaccine certificates showing at least one dose, as well as a negative test result.

Taxis and other public vehicles will be permitted to operate at 75 per cent capacity but drivers must be fully inoculated (two doses).

Meanwhile, malls, shopping centres, community malls, convenience stores and similar establishments will be able to open until 8pm. However, all staff must be double-jabbed and undergo regular antigen tests.