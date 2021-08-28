Saturday, August 28, 2021

Flash flood warning for Central and East regions as isolated heavy rains forecast

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday that a moderate southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a monsoon trough lies across the lower North, the Central, the East and the lower Northeast regions.

Continuous rainfall is likely across the country with isolated very heavy rains in the Central and the East.

People in risky areas should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods, the department said.

Waves about 1-2 metres high are likely in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf and over two metres during thundershowers.

All ships should proceed with caution, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 31-34°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-24°C and highs of 31-33°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very rains; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 31-34°C.

East: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 22-24°C, highs of 26-30°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 29-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 60 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 19-24°C, highs of 29-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 29-31°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : August 28, 2021

