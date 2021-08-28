Saturday, August 28, 2021

in-focus

Nearly 18,000 new Covid cases and 292 deaths reported

Thailand logged 17,984 new Covid-19 cases with 292 deaths over 24 hours on Saturday, rising to 30th among countries with the most number of cases.

Of the new infections, 324 were found in prisons.

Meanwhile, 20,535 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid stands at 1,157,555, of whom 964,319 have recovered, 182,357 are still in hospitals and 10,879 have died.

Separately, another 547,128 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 361,284 their second shot, and 7,326 their third shot, bringing total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to 30,420,507.

According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Saturday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 216.22 million, 193.21 million of whom have recovered, 18.51 million are active cases (112,816 in severe condition) and 4.50 million have died (up by 9,900).

Thailand ranks 30th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 39.54 million, followed by India 32.65 million, Brazil 20.70 million, Russia 6.84 million and France 6.71 million.

Published : August 28, 2021

Related News

China to donate medical equipment worth Bt50m for Thailand to fight Covid-19

Published : August 28, 2021

Samut Sakhon eases lockdown measures

Published : August 28, 2021

Air travel to resume in dark red provinces from Sept 1

Published : August 28, 2021

Anti-graft agency to probe unusual wealth of sacked police station chief

Published : August 28, 2021

Latest News

Bangkok Airways announces the resumption of its five routes

Published : August 28, 2021

Nok Air back to service at Don Mueang Airport from 1st September

Published : August 28, 2021

China to donate medical equipment worth Bt50m for Thailand to fight Covid-19

Published : August 28, 2021

6 Asian Pacific countries in top 10 to be the next rival to Silicon Valley

Published : August 28, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.