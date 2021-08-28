Nearly 18,000 new Covid cases and 292 deaths reported

Of the new infections, 324 were found in prisons.
Meanwhile, 20,535 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.
Thailand’s total caseload from Covid stands at 1,157,555, of whom 964,319 have recovered, 182,357 are still in hospitals and 10,879 have died.
Separately, another 547,128 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 361,284 their second shot, and 7,326 their third shot, bringing total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to 30,420,507.
According to Worldometer, as of 10am on Saturday, confirmed cases globally had risen to 216.22 million, 193.21 million of whom have recovered, 18.51 million are active cases (112,816 in severe condition) and 4.50 million have died (up by 9,900).
Thailand ranks 30th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 39.54 million, followed by India 32.65 million, Brazil 20.70 million, Russia 6.84 million and France 6.71 million.
Published : August 28, 2021
