Nearly 18,000 new Covid cases and 292 deaths reported

Of the new infections, 324 were found in prisons.

Meanwhile, 20,535 patients have recovered and been discharged over the past 24 hours.

Thailand’s total caseload from Covid stands at 1,157,555, of whom 964,319 have recovered, 182,357 are still in hospitals and 10,879 have died.

Separately, another 547,128 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 361,284 their second shot, and 7,326 their third shot, bringing total Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to 30,420,507.