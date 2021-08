2 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrive

He also urged hospitals that had already received the vaccine to inoculate people as soon as possible in a bid to reduce the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths.

CRA aims to procure 10 million doses of Sinopharm vaccines by the end of August, of which 9 million doses have been delivered so far.

Of 10 million doses, 3.59 million doses were allocated to corporations, 5.21 million doses to local administration offices, 414,958 doses to general public and 768,216 doses were donations.